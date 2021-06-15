Jace Jung was named as the National Freshman Hitter of the Year by the National Collegiate Baseball Association (NCBWA) on Tuesday, June 15, according to a Tech Athletics.
Jung, also named the Big 12 Player of the Year, is the first Red Raider to have earned this national award, according to Tech Athletics.
The decorated rookie also shares a NCBWA District 7 (Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana) Player of the Year award, according to a Tech Athletics. The San Antonio native has accumulated 21 home runs this season and 70 hits.
The first baseman had a season-high of three home runs in a single game against Texas Christian back in April and helped the Red Raiders finish the NCAA post-season with three victories, according to Tech Athletics.
Jung hit a .337 this year and was named to the All-Big 12 first team. Jung, the Dick Howser Trophy finalist, has racked up 84 hits and 25 home runs, according to Tech Athletics, between the 2020 and 2021 season.
