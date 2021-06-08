Red Raider freshman second baseman Jace Jung has been named one of the four finalists for the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award, according to a release from the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation.
Besides Jung, Arizona’s Jacob Berry, Oklahoma’s Tyler Hardman and East Carolina’s Connor Norby round out the list of finalists.
This national award is presented to an athlete who shows outstanding performance at the plate as well as academic and personal integrity.
Jung has started in all of Tech’s 54 games this year. In that time, he has slashed a .343/.469/.706 batting line to go long with his 21 home runs and 67 RBIs, according to Tech Athletics.
He has been the focal point of an already talented Red Raider lineup, which included two other All-Big 12 first teamers besides Jung. He has been the team’s No. 3 hitter for the vast majority of the 2021 season.
If Jung takes home the award, he will become the third Red Raider to win it in just its fifth year of existence. Former Red Raiders Hunter Hargrove and Josh Jung, Jace’s older brother, took home the award in 2017 and 2019, respectively.
Jace has already been named the Big 12 Player of the Year and to the All-Big 12 first team.
Jung and the rest of the Red Raiders will be back in action at home Friday when they take on Stanford at 2 p.m. in game one of the Super Regional Round.
That game will be broadcasted on ESPNU.
