The reigning 2021 Big 12 Player of the Year, redshirt sophomore Jace Jung, was named the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year on Jan. 26 by the nine Big 12 head coaches who voted in the poll, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raider standout was the only honoree on the Big 12 first team this season. He has garnered preseason All-America honors from D1Baseball and Baseball America among others, according to Tech Athletics.
After last season resulted in a consensus All-American selection for Jung, he most recently was named to the Golden Spikes Award Watch List, the only Big 12 player selected, according to Tech Athletics.
Head coach Tim Tadlock said Jung will provide stability to the lineup after his breakout season last year.
“Jace will be the first to tell you that what he accomplished last year doesn’t happen without the guys around him,” Tadlock said. “To know you have a real guy sitting there in the three or four hole is obviously, really, man it's nice.”
Jung’s brother, Josh, became the second Red Raider in program history to be drafted in the first round, according to Tech Athletics, . He was selected No. 8 overall by the Texas Rangers in the 2019 MLB Draft.
At a First Pitch Luncheon sponsored by the College Baseball Foundation on Jan. 26, Josh Jung said he has helped his brother understand the pressures that come at this point in his collegiate career.
“I can give him all the experience and knowledge that I have about going through this process, being a top prospect, going through what he’s about to go through,” Josh Jung said. “From what I’ve seen, I was a lot more nervous at this stage than he was.”
Jace Jung is coming off his redshirt freshman season where he won the Big 12 Player of the Year award after leading the conference with 21 home runs and recording a 1.159 on-base plus slugging percentage, according to Tech Athletics.
With this season being Jace Jung’s third year in college, he will be eligible for the MLB Draft in July, according to MLB rules.
Jung is projected by Prospects Live, a baseball scouting website, to be an early first round pick.
In this year’s MLB Draft the Texas Rangers hold the No. 3 overall pick. Josh Jung said that he has been talking to the Rangers’ scouting director to potentially draft his brother.
“Our scouting director, Kip Fagg, I’m in his ear all the time,” Josh Jung said. “Sending him pictures of Jace on the field. It’s fun.”
Josh Jung said he has told his younger brother to enjoy what could be his final season at Tech and to create strong bonds with his teammates.
“Honestly, invest in your teammates and have fun,” Jung said. “Until he goes through it and understands like, oh snap, like I just need to have fun, relax, play and be Jace.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.