Freshman second baseman Jace Jung and freshman shortstop Cal Conley were both honored as All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Thursday. Jung was named to the first team, while Conley was named to the second team.
This announcement comes only a week after Tech’s middle infielders were both recognized All-Big 12 First Teamers by their conference, according to Big 12 Sports. Jung was also named the Big 12 Player of the Year.
This is the second time in his collegiate career that Conley has been honored by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, as he was named a third-team All-American last season for his play in the shortened 2020 season, according to Tech Athletics.
Jung led the Red Raiders in home runs and RBIs in 2021 with 20 and 65, respectively. He also batted .342 and got on base .475 percent of the time, according to Tech Athletics. He has reached base safely in 50 of his 51 games played so far.
Conley was second on the team in hits, home runs, and RBIs with 70, 13, and 52, according to Tech Athletics. Conley and Jung have been the only two players to appear in every game so far this season for the Red Raiders.
The Red Raiders will play next in the Regional Round of the NCAA Division I Baseball Championships at 11 a.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.