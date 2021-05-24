Freshman second baseman Jace Jung was named the 2021 Big 12 Player of the Year on Monday, May 24, per the Big 12.
Jung was also named an All-Big 12 first teamer alongside fellow Red Raider freshman middle infielder Cal Conley and sophomore outfielder Dru Baker.
Conley and Jung were the only two Tech players to start in all 48 games of the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Jung was named the Player of the Year after a stellar season for Tech where he slashed a .366/.496/.766 line, smacked a team-high 20 home runs, and drove in a team-high 65 RBIs.
Furthermore, Jung had 64 hits, 46 walks, and scored 49 runs, according to baseball-reference.
Conley led the team in hits with 68, and Baker was second with 64. Baker led the team in batting average, batting .373 percent.
Junior catcher Braxton Fulford and sophomore pitcher Micah Dallas were both named to the All-Big 12 second team.
Fulford hit 13 home runs and drove in 39 RBIs while slashing a .277/.389/.619 line on the year. He started 43 games behind the plate for the Red Raiders.
Dallas had his best collegiate season thus far this past year with the Red Raiders, leading the team (among pitchers with 40.0 innings of work or more) with a 2.78 ERA in 58.1 innings pitched.
Dallas did most of his damage as a weekend starter, but he also made appearances out of the bullpen and as a weekday starter.
He also struck out 67 batters and finished with a 4-2 record and one save.
Redshirt senior LHP Patrick Monteverde and junior RHP Ryan Sublette were named as honorable mentions.
Monteverde led the lead in innings pitched with 71.1. He also had a 6-2 record, 3.66 ERA, and 1.121 WHIP this past year.
Sublette, on the other hand, finished with a 6-3 record, 2.60 ERA, and 1.067 WHIP in 34.2 innings of work all out of the bullpen.
These awards were announced two days before the Red Raiders face Baylor at 9 a.m. to being their time in the Big 12 Championships.
