Freshman Jace Jung was named to Perfect Game's 2021 All-American First Team on June 18. The San Antonio native received this title just a day after he and freshman Cal Conley received All-American honors by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Jung was one of three players in the Big 12 to be named to the Perfect Game's 2021 All-America First Team, according to Tech Athletics. The other two players from the Big 12 include designated hitter Tyler Hardman from Oklahoma and pitcher Ty Madden from Texas, according to the Perfect Game list of awards.
The second baseman’s decorated rookie season also includes a Big 12 Player of the Year award and a National Freshman Hitter of the Year, according to Tech Athletics.
Jung hit .337 for this season and led the Big 12 with 21 home runs and an on-base percentage of .462, according to Tech Athletics.
Jung and the Red Raiders finished their season in the Lubbock Super Regional against Stanford but before they were eliminated, the team went 3-0 against Army West Point, North Carolina and UCLA. Tech finished the season with an overall record of 39-17, according to Tech Athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.