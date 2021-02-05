The Texas Rangers recently announced the non-roster invitees for their 2021 spring camp, and among those invited included former Red Raider third baseman Josh Jung.
Jung, 22, was drafted eighth overall in 2019 by the Texas Rangers following a stellar collegiate career in the red and black.
Across three seasons at Tech, Jung recorded 33 home runs and 181 runs batted in while batting an impressive .348 percent and getting on base .455 percent, according to Baseball-reference.com. Furthermore, he was a three-time All-American, a Big 12 freshman of the year and a Big 12 co-player of the year during said three seasons for his efforts. The Red Raiders made an appearance in the College World Series in the latter two of Jung’s three seasons at Tech.
Many Ranger and Red Raider fans alike are hoping to see Jung’s debut this season sometime between opening day and the all-star break.
“I try not to think about (making the opening day roster) too much because I don't make this decision. I just want to go out there and play the best baseball I can, and hopefully that'll drive me to make it,” Jung said. “I sort of go out and play the best baseball I can, day-to-day”.
Since being drafted, he has only had the chance to play one full season as a minor leaguer because the entire 2020 MiLB season was scrapped due to COVID-19 concerns. In that one season, however, he had two home runs and 28 runs batted in while batting .316 percent from the plate through just under 200 at-bats, according to Baseball-reference.com.
With the entire 2020 season not taking place, it was a real challenge for many players who live and breathe the game to stay out of baseball for such an elongated offseason. Jung spent his spare time trying to perfect his craft.
“I took some time off, just like my body recovered from the long weird year that we have. But now it's more so just amping up getting ready,” Jung said. “But taking all the drills, everything I've learned, implementing them into my routines. During the offseason, I think, is what's going to keep me ready, and hopefully keep me growing when spring training comes around”.
Currently, Jung ranks as the 63rd top prospect in all of baseball, while being the number one overall prospect in the Rangers' farm system which currently boards three of the league's top 100 prospects.
After two straight World Series Appearances to kick off the 2010s, Texas has fallen on some hard times. The days of Josh Hamilton and Nelson Cruz are long gone, and Texas has found itself in a bit of a rebuild, having missed the postseason and the .500 mark in all of their last four seasons. Infielder Elvis Andrus now sits as the lone remaining starter from the 2011 AL Pennant team.
Future hall-of-famer Adrian Beltran was a standout for the team at third base for nearly a decade, but he has been retired for two years now, and the Rangers still have not found a long-term replacement. For the Ranger’s sake, hopefully Jung can be that next guy to step up and be the Rangers first home-grown star to call the brand-new Globe Life Field his home.
The Rangers will open their season on the road against the Kansas City Royals on April 1. The game could possibly double up as Jung’s major league debut.
Tech on the other hand, has high expectations for their first full season post Jung. They are expected to win the Big 12 conference and have the Big 12 player of the year in Dylan Neuse, according to the coaches preseason poll.
Neuse, infielder Cal Conley and pitcher Micah Dallas headline a wildly talented roster that even includes Josh’s younger brother Jace, who, like his brother, plays predominantly third base.
Opening day for the no. 3 Red Raiders will take place at the aforementioned Globe Life Field in Arlington on Feb. 19, where they will take on the no. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks at the College Baseball Showdown.
