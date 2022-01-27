Josh Jung was drafted by the Texas Rangers with the eighth pick in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft, according to Baseball-Reference. Jung is hoping to make his Major League debut this season despite the ongoing labor dispute.
Jung garnered 15 All-America awards during his time at Texas Tech, according to Tech Athletics. Jung also won the Big 12 Player of the Decade award by D1 Baseball for his success at Tech.
Major League Baseball and its Players Association, the MLBPA, are in the midst of a heated labor dispute, according to MLB. When the leagues collective bargaining agreement, CBA, expired on Dec. 2, 2021, the owners locked out the players for the first time since 1990.
Jung, who is not a part of the MLBPA, is not one of the players that are locked out but is still affected by the dispute because of the uncertainty that it brings for the upcoming season.
Jung has already lost a year of development in the minor leagues in 2020 when all the Minor League Baseball seasons were cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, according to MiLB.com.
Jung was not affected statistically by the year missed in 2020. Despite starting out the season injured, Jung earned a promotion to Triple-A late in the season and produced a .990 slugging percentage between Double-A and Triple-A in 2021, according to Baseball-Reference.
Jung said that preparing for the upcoming season with the uncertainty of the lockout was creating some unbalance in his daily training.
“I’m gearing up right now, but when do I have to peak, you know? My training is to peak toward the end of February, early March when the games start rolling,” Jung said. “The blessing in disguise is that you get to really just relax and recover for a bit longer.”
Despite the lockout, Jung said that he was not worried about losing a year of development which could be the year he makes his MLB debut.
“I think at some point we’re going to play, especially from a minor league standpoint, that’s going to happen regardless,” Jung said. “I really can’t wait to compete, honesty.”
Fangraphs ZiPS projections for the Texas Rangers were released on Jan. 20 and the projections have Jung as the third most productive hitter on the team, behind newly acquired Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, according to Fangraphs.
Jung said it was encouraging to see his organization spend money to acquire high-end talent like Seager and Semien this off season.
“That’s what you want as a young player, especially coming through the ranks and its like they are committed to winning,” Jung said. “They’re wanting to win now and being on the brink of, you know, my debut, it’s just really cool to see that they’re investing in those pieces to make us better.”
Jung said his main goal for the upcoming season is to be the best version of himself that he can be.
“Go out and compete and win a job, that’s really the only thing I want to do,” Jung said. “Whenever I make my debut its just go out and win a job, be the best version of Josh Jung that you can be.”
