Following the U.S. Women’s National Team Open Tryouts in Colorado Springs, sophomore Karrington Jones will become the fifth Red Raiders in program history to earn a spot on the U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team. Jones plays the middle blocker position and will do some summer training in Anaheim, Calif with the U.S. Collegiate National Team-Anaheim.
Jones will train with CNT Anaheim from June 21 to the 27th, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The training will be in the American Sports Centers in Anaheim and will take place with the U.S. Women’s National Team as they prepare for the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Sophomore Brooke Kanas took part of this opportunity last year after her freshman season, according to the release. Jones joins Kanas, Reyn Aiku (2017), Rachel Brummit (2014) and Breeann Dave (2014) as the only Red Raiders in program history to join a U.S. national squad.
During the Fall 2019 season, Jones finished with the fourth-most kills on the team, according to Tech Athletics stats. She also led the team in total blocks with 92 and solo blocks with 20. Jones' role increased from her freshman year where she played just 35 sets, to 100 sets played in her sophomore season.
Jones is one of just two Big 12 players on the team, according to the release. The other is outside hitter Brynn Carlson from Kansas State.
