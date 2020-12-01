On Tuesday morning, head coach Chris Beard announced that redshirt sophomore Joel Ntambwe had left the Red Raider men’s basketball team.
Ntambwe, who redshirted last season due to the NCAA denying his waiver, had played in 41 minutes over three games this season.
The decision for Ntambwe’s departure was due to “personal reasons and what is best for his family”, according to a statement released by Tech Athletics.
“We appreciate Joel’s contributions to our basketball program,” Beard said in the statement released by Tech Athletics. “We wish Joel the best in his future. I’ll personally be pulling for him to succeed in his next step.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.