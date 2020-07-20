On Monday, Texas Tech senior linebacker Riko Jeffers was named to the Butkus Award Watchlist, an annual award that is given to the nation’s best linebacker.
Jeffers has had a decorated career at Tech heading into his senior season, as he leads all returning Red Raiders in tackles with 169, according to Tech Athletics. Jeffers’ junior season campaign was perhaps the best of his career, notching a team second-best 76 tackles, trailing only NFL draftee and former Red Raider, Jordyn Brooks. Brooks was nationally recognized as one of the nation’s top linebackers last season, earning his way to the 2019 finals of the Butkus Award nominations.
The Butkus award is the latest in a trio of preseason awards for Jeffers that included All-Big 12 first team by Phil Steele Magazine and second team all-defense honors by Athlon Sports.
For the Butkus Award, semifinalists will be announced Nov. 2, and near the end of the month on Nov. 23 the list will be narrowed to just six finalists. The winner of the award will be announced on or before Dec. 8.
