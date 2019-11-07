The Texas Tech volleyball team lost to Kansas, 3-0, on Wednesday in Lawrence, Kansas.
At the start of the set, Kansas took an early 10-7 lead but grew its advantage 21-16, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The Red Raiders came close to passing the Jayhawks, narrowing Kansas’ lead 24-20, but the Jayhawks finished the set with the help of a ball-handling error by Tech, 25-20.
Following the loss in the first set, the Red Raiders and Jayhawks each tried to get dominant lead after going back-and-forth, but after five straight points, Kansas gathered an 11-7 lead, according to the release. The Red Raiders ultimately fell short at the end of the set, losing 25-18.
With the Red Raiders down 2-0, Kansas gained a lead in the third set, 7-2, according to the release. Tech tried to chip away at Kansas’ lead, but after the Red Raiders were within three points, the Jayhawks grew their lead 13-5. The Red Raiders tried to win their first set of the game, but Kansas secured its sweep with a 25-17 win in the final set.
Senior Emily Hill led the Red Raiders with 12 kills and Tech’s only serving ace of the game, according to Tech Athletics. Sophomore Alex Kirby led the Red Raiders with 38 assists while junior Allison White recorded a team-high three blocks and junior Emerson Solano led the team with nine digs.
As a team, Kansas had more success on offense with a .344 hitting percentage while Tech had just a .157 hitting percentage, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders led the game in total attacks with 108, versus Kansas’ 93.
The Red Raiders will look to break their four-game losing streak against Baylor at 1 p.m. in United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday.
