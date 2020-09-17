Jamarius Burton, a transfer guard from Wichita State, has been granted immediate eligibility from the NCAA. Burton will be entering his junior season this year.
Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported that Burton’s initial plan was to redshirt this season, and that it is still a possibility, according to Chris Beard, Texas Tech men's basketball coach. His immediate eligibility may be pursued in case Georgetown transfer Mac McClung does not receive his waiver. However, There is also the possibility that the team is adding depth due to COVID-19 concerns.
Burton has the choice to either redshirt or utilize immediate eligibility.
The two-year college basketball veteran is coming out of the American Athletic Conference. He had 126 assists his freshman season, a Wichita State freshman record, according to Tech Athletics. Last season, Burton averaged 10.3 points per game and 3.4 assists per game.
