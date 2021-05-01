Jack Anderson was selected in the NFL Draft Saturday evening by the Buffalo Bills, he was the overall 236th pick of the event in the seventh round.
Anderson was the second Red Raider of the day to get drafted, as he was taken just hours after former Tech cornerback Zech McPhearson was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles.
The two were the 165th and 166th draftees out of Texas Tech in school history.
Anderson for the Bills will be called in for lineman duties, drafting as a guard and coming in at 6-foot-5, 314 pounds. The Red Raider veteran served in the same role at Tech for four years, earning All-American honors and starting in a team-high 38 games throughout his career at Tech.
The Frisco, Texas, native was also named All-Big 12 first team by the Associated Press, and also from coaches around the conference.
Now, Anderson will look to continue his success at the next level.
