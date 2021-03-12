The No. 9 Red Raiders have been on a tear since their 0-3 start to the season. Since that third loss to Mississippi State, Tech has rattled off ten wins in a row to improve their record to 10-3.
The face of this Red Raiders turnaround has been the younger brother of former Tech superstar Josh Jung, freshman second baseman and no. 2 hitter, Jace Jung.
Jung came up particularly clutch for the Red Raiders in their most recent win. While tied up at three runs apiece against Gonzaga, Jung stepped to the plate with men on first and second and two out in the bottom of the 8th inning.
On the second pitch of the at-bat, Jung laced a go-ahead two-run double over the head of the Bulldogs’ center fielder, giving Tech a 5-3 lead in a game they would eventually win 5-4.
“I wasn't being as aggressive earlier in the day and that was leading me to getting behind the counts. And I was really struggling, behind the counts so I was like you know, ‘I'm going up there aggressive, I’m gonna get my pitch, and (I’m) just put a good swing on it.’,” Jung said on his approach to his clutch at-bat.
His two-run double marked his 22nd and 23rd RBIs of the season, extending his already team high. In total, Jung has six home runs, 23 RBIs, and nineteen hits for the Red Raiders, according to Tech Athletics.
Jung has also been slashing a .404/.516/.851 line through 13 starts, and is currently leading the Big 12 conference in home runs, RBIs, and total bases. He is also second in the conference in on base percentage, hits, and slugging percentage, and is tied for third in walks, according to the Big 12.
Jung credits his consistent routine to his hot start to the season.
“I hit an hour and 20 before the game. That's my routine, an hour and 20, I go for about 30 minutes, I go sit down, and then I come out to the field, I throw the ball against the wall, and it's just every, every day,” said Jung. “I think just sticking to that routine, and just having the people (around me) able to stick to that routine is just huge here”.
Jace Jung has even surpassed his former All-American brother in some offensive categories. He currently has six homers on the season through his 13 starts, while Josh had six homers total in 245 at-bats during his first full season as a Red Raider.
It is worth noting that Jace played in 19 games last year for Tech, but since the season was cancelled early due to Covid-19, this year’s campaign has to be considered his first full season with the club.
Furthermore, as a freshman for Tech, Josh notched 43 RBIs for the Red Raiders in those 245 at-bats. Across just his first 95 at-bats for Tech, Jace has already knocked 46 RBIs for the Red Raiders, according to Baseball-reference. Jace’s sudden impact on the lineup has been significant and efficient, even when matched up against the best that the Red Raiders have had to offer in recent years
While Jace Jung has individually been Tech’s most impressive hitter through the first 13 games of the season, the rest of the Red Raiders’ lineup has turned some heads as well.
Freshman shortstop Cal Conley, the team’s No. 5 hitter, is tied with Jung for second most hits in the Big 12, and is third in the conference in RBIs and total bases, according to the Big 12. Conley is also tied with Jung for the team’s leader in hits with 19.
Sophomore left fielder and leadoff hitter Dru Baker is tied for third in the conference in runs scored and is fifth in the conference in hits. Baker also bats a .315 average and gets on base .403 percent of the time, according to Tech Athletics.
The team’s junior center fielder and No. 3 hitter Dylan Neuse has walked more times than anyone else in the conference, and is tied for second in the conference with six stolen bases. Neuse, the Big 12 preseason player of the year, has been slashing a .318/.500/.500 line so far this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Jung, Conley, Baker, and Neuse are the only Red Raider position players to have started all 13 games of the season for Tech.
When asked about the depth of the team’s lineup, Jung gave an interesting take.
"We're (just) a bunch of savages in the box. We listen to a song before we come out to the field, it's Freaks by Timmy Trumpet, and it's like, 'welcome to the freak show', because we're a bunch of savages".
Everyone in this Red Raider lineup is a concern, which makes them such a threat. They also embrace the Billy Beane moneyball strategy of always having nine guys in your lineup that can legitimately take the opposing pitcher deep.
Head coach Tim Tadlock was not so prepared to dub his lineup one full of “savages” following their 10th straight win.
“(Jung) took that from (Aaron) Boone from the Yankees, he said the exact same thing last year. I'll let Jace, you know, I'll leave all that (speculating) to Jace,” Tadlock said. “It's fun to watch them play, whether they're savages or not that's up to them when they step (into the box). I can't declare they are, and what I can do is watch them and if they are, they are”.
Whether they are savages or not, the production of the Red Raiders’ offense cannot be disputed.
Tech currently has more runs scored than anyone else in the conference and also has more team home runs, RBIs, and walks than anyone else. Furthermore, they rank second in the Big 12 only to Baylor in conference hits and batting average.
Red Raider fans should be excited to see where this offense goes from here.
Tech will be back on the field at Rip Griffin Park Friday night when they take on the Uconn Huskies in the first game of a four-game set. That game will be streamed on ESPN+.
