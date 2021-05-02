Texas Tech softball took to Rocky Johnson field on Saturday, hosting the Iowa State Cyclones.
It was a back-and-forth game, with both teams trading blows.
But the Cyclones took it in the end, winning 6-3 through seven innings of play.
Iowa State dealt the first blow, with Mikayla Ramos hitting a two-run home run in the top of the first inning.
But the Red Raiders responded, and got one run back in the next inning courtesy of an RBI single by Karli Hamilton. Her hit advanced senior Yvonne Whaley, who scored Tech’s first points of the matchup.
Despite the score, though, the Red Raiders had the opportunity to tack more points on the board, having two runners in scoring position with no outs; however, Tech’s next three batters truck out in order, leaving points on the board.
Iowa State made good on more offensive opportunities after slipping through the inning, leading off the inning with a home run to give them four runs.
But Tech was not done, and once again, Karli Hamilton was around the scoring play. But this time, instead of driving in the run, she was the one to score.
Coming off the bat of Arriana Villa, Hamilton came home on an RBI single up the middle.
But the bats remained hot for Iowa State, too, in the top of the fifth inning, hitting a two-run home run to increase their lead 6-2.
The Red Raiders scrapped to get out of the inning, and they did, and even responded on the other end again with a solo home run in the bottom of the inning to tack on three points for Tech softball.
But again, points were left on the board for Tech, who had the bases loaded with two outs, but popped up a fly to center field for the third out. The Red Raiders went scoreless for the remainder of the game, and fell in the seventh to Iowa State.
The loss saw Tech softball move to a 2-15 conference record and an 18-25 overall record.
They will have the chance to break a five-game skid in their last regular season game of the year Sunday morning in their last game against Iowa State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.