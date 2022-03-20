The Texas Tech baseball team saw their seven-game win streak snapped with a 5-3 loss to Iowa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City. The Red Raiders struck out 17 times while drawing just two walks in the loss.
Tech’s offense started much like game one, as junior designated hitter Ty Coleman drilled a leadoff solo home run in the second inning to get the Red Raiders on the board. The long ball was Coleman’s fourth of the year, matching his total from his 2021 season with Texas A&M, according to Tech Athletics.
Iowa starter Ty Langenberg held the Red Raiders to two hits over the next five innings, striking out 10 in the process. Right-handed pitcher Dylan Nedved relieved Langenberg to start the sixth inning and proceeded to strike out seven more en route to his first win of the season.
Tech’s 17 strikeouts are a season-high, surpassing 16 against Mississippi State on March 8, according to Tech Athletics. Over two games this series, the Hawkeyes have posted 32 strikeouts, including seven from senior third baseman Parker Kelly.
On Tech’s side, freshman left-handed pitcher Mason Molina struck out eight while surrendering two earned runs over five innings pitched in his fifth start of the season. He increased his season total to 27 strikeouts, good enough for third on the team this season, according to Tech Athletics.
The Hawkeyes tied the game in the third after shortstop Michael Seegers drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Three innings later, Seegers gave Iowa their first lead of the series with an RBI double to the gap in right-center field off sophomore right-handed pitcher Brendan Girton.
Iowa would tack on three more runs in the sixth, including a two-run home run from third baseman Andy Nelson, to take a 5-1 lead.
Girton entered the game with a 2.87 ERA but by the time he was pulled to start the eighth, it had ballooned to 4.08.
Tech cut the lead to two in eighth with a two-run home run from sophomore second baseman Jace Jung, his fourth of the year. That would be the end of the scoring for Tech, as Nedved struck out four of the next five batters to end the game at 5-3.
The Red Raiders batted 6-29 with runners on base in the series, and 1-14 with runners in scoring position. They were also outhit by the Hawkeyes 13-12 over the two games.
The loss moved Tech to 17-4 on the season, and marked their first loss to a Big 10 Conference opponent this season.
Tech will host a one-game matchup against California Baptist University at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, before beginning conference play on Friday against No. 2 Texas at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
