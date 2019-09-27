As Big 12 play has begun, sophomore defensive specialist Katy Northcut has become just one example of the Texas Tech volleyball team's depth.
With freshman Lindsey Dodson out due to a shoulder injury since the Red Raiders' match against University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Sept. 13, Northcut has stepped up for Tech on the backline.
"(Dodson's) going to be back sooner than later," head coach Tony Graystone said. "She’s just waiting for the swelling to go down and the pain to go away. It’s not a long-term thing.”
Dodson has recorded seven serving aces and 56 digs this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Graystone said he was impressed by Northcut’s ability to jump in and take on Dodson’s role following the freshman's injury.
“We’ve already seen Katy Northcut take that position head-on and she’s been terrific. Last weekend she was on the all-tournament team, and obviously her defense, just her serving," Graystone said. "She went on a monster run. I think she served 13 points in a row at one point on Saturday. She’s been great, I’ve been so happy with her and just her taking on that challenge and stepping up when we needed somebody to replace Lindsey (Dodson)."
Northcut has played at least one set in every match this season but did not play in Dodson’s role until Sept. 14 against Idaho, according to Tech Athletics. She has recorded nine serving aces and 78 digs so far this season. In her last four games, she posted five aces and 38 digs.
Junior Emerson Solano said she likes Northcut's personality and work ethic on the court.
“I think we both have the same personality on the court so I know that I can look to (Northcut) in that time of need and she can look to me in time of need," Solano said. "She just has that go-getter personality. If she doesn’t get a ball up she tells me she’s going to get the next one up and just constantly has a positive mindset."
Northcut recently went viral on social media for a play made against West Virginia on Wednesday. Northcut was going for a save after a Mountaineer attack, and the ball hit her square in the face unintentionally. Bouncing off her face, the ball went over the net and landed in-bounds to record her first kill of the season.
Both Northcut and fellow sophomore Tatum Rohme have stepped in for injured Red Raiders, and Graystone said he appreciates their performances week in and week out.
Northcut will look to continue her role as Tech travels to Austin to face No. 6 Texas on Saturday.
