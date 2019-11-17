After suffering a 33-31 loss to Texas Christian on Saturday, the Texas Tech football team posts a 4-6 overall record and has gone 2-5 in games against a Big 12 opponent. With the team needing to win out to be eligible for a bowl game, the Red Raiders have struggled with injuries throughout the season.
Against TCU, senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks and junior wide receiver Dalton Rigdon both left the game with an apparent injury. Brooks suffered an upper-body injury in the game against West Virginia on Nov. 9 and head coach Matt Wells said he did not practice at the beginning of the week. As he tried to tough it out against TCU, Brooks went to the locker room in the first quarter and returned to the sideline in street clothes.
Along with the absence of the Big 12’s leader in total tackles, solo tackles, tackles per game and fumble recoveries, one of the team’s top receivers exited the game as well. In the third quarter, Rigdon took a hard hit by Derius Davis after a short catch. Rigdon stayed on the ground for several minutes and was checked out by the trainers. Davis was thrown out of the game for targeting and once Rigdon got back on his feet, he headed straight to the locker room and did not return for the rest of the game. Before his injury, Rigdon was one of Tech’s leading receivers with 75 receiving yards and a touchdown.
“The same way, like we approached the game before,” junior quarterback Jett Duffey said when asked if Rigdon’s injury changed his approach to the game. “Just trusting each other in knowing he’s going to run routes and I’m gonna throw him the ball.”
Aside from the two starters’ injuries against the Horned Frogs, the Red Raiders have struggled with several other injuries this season, hindering the team from its full potential.
At the beginning of the season, two of Tech’s quarterbacks suffered injuries, including the Red Raiders’ starter, sophomore Alan Bowman. Before Bowman’s injury, freshman Maverick McIvor suffered a foot injury in the offseason which required surgery, making him miss the majority of the season.
“Alan and Maverick, both of them cleared to play, and certainly it’s our intent to redshirt them both, so we’ll move through the days to come and the weeks to come and continue to see them now lifting for the first time – you know, full-blown lifting with Coach Scholz as well as full practicing,” Wells said. “They’d been in parts of practices but have been very, very limited.”
Three games into the season, Bowman was injured in his game against Arizona. He was knocked to the ground in the third quarter and after the hit, Bowman went to the locker room. He then returned for the next drive and finished the game, but a few days later Wells announced that he would be out for several games due to a shoulder injury.
Along with Tech’s quarterbacks, the Red Raiders’ running backs are struggling with injuries as well. Wells announced senior Armand Shyne would miss the rest of the season with broken ribs on Monday. Tech’s two other top running backs played Saturday, but their carries were limited as they were banged up after the game against West Virginia.
“We are short there, obviously, because of injuries and even the two guys that are playing with the injuries that they had, and Ta’Zhawn, again, in the middle of the game,” Wells said regarding the running backs getting just nine rushes against TCU.
Wells also said he thought there were weaknesses in TCU’s defense and its coverage and the passing game is what he thought got the team back in the game.
In Tech’s game against the Mountaineers, the Red Raiders’ leading rusher, redshirt freshman SaRodorick Thompson, left the game with an ankle injury and did not play in the second half. While he was still trying to get to full health, his snaps were limited in the game against TCU. Sophomore Ta’Zhawn Henry’s snaps were also limited after he headed to the locker room with an undisclosed injury.
The offensive line has seen several injuries as well this season. One of Tech’s highest-rated recruits in school history, junior Jack Anderson, suffered an upper-body injury that put the right guard out for the rest of the season. At the beginning of the season, senior left tackle Terence Steele was sidelined for Tech’s first two games due to an upper-body injury.
Since his injury, Wells said he thinks Steele’s injury put a chip on his shoulder, and it is showing in his game.
“I think just coming off the injury. I think he’s got a lot to prove. The Arizona game wasn’t one of his better games, which was his first live-action coming back,” Wells said. “I think he’s improved since then. You know, we’ve kind of got him settled in a little bit at right tackle, but there for a month of October, he’s kind of gone back and forth. He’s still a swing guy for us. If somebody gets hurt, we can move him. But Terence is very mature. He’s been here for a while. He’s a graduate student, a senior captain, one of our captains, meets every week. He’s very mature, does a good job of bringing those young O-linemen around and teaching them.”
In the secondary, sophomore Adrian Frye was the first big injury for the secondary after suffering a head injury in the game against Oklahoma, preventing him from making an appearance against Oklahoma State. Against the Cowboys, both senior Desmon Smith and junior Thomas Leggett both left the game with injuries. While Leggett only missed one game, Smith has not played since his knee injury.
Against TCU, junior defensive back DaMarcus Fields went down in the second quarter with an injury. Freshman defensive back Alex Hogan was then sent in with Fields’ absent. Later in the game, Fields was able to get back on the field for the Red Raiders’ secondary at the end of the game.
“Well, Fields went down with an injury and was able to come back and played the last parts of the last series,” Wells said. “You know, DBs got to have a different mindset. It’s kind of like a relief pitcher. If you come in the game and give up a home run right out of the gate, you’d better keep your intensity and your mental focus and you’ve got to move on to the next play.”
Aside from the mentality, Wells said he was proud of how Hogan stepped up for the Red Raiders.
“There’s going to be times DBs give up shots. They know that. They signed up to play on an island, and they know that just as much as anybody and they’ve got to be strong mentally,” Wells said. “You’ve got to get back in there and play another down and play another snap. That’s how the DBs’ mentality always needs to be. But we were getting banged up back there, and that’s why Hogan went in, and then he played well. He did. Proud of him.”
With all of the injuries, the Red Raiders have struggled with this season, Tech will continue its season against Kansas State at 6 p.m. on Saturday as the senior players will be recognized. Tech will need to win its final two games of its season to be eligible for a bowl game.
