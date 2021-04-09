Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells announced the promotion of Antonio Huffman to Associate Athletics Director for Football Administration on Friday.
Huffman will now oversee operations for Tech football while adding administrative duties in the Tech Athletics department, per release. In addition, he will be Tech football's liaison to administration for upcoming legislation regarding NIL.
A former, three-year starter for the Red Raiders ending in 2006, Huffman has served his time in Lubbock, according to Tech Athletics, wrapping up his football career and entering the coaching realm.
Huffman is now is his third season under Wells, returning to Tech in 2019, after a short break between his job as the Director of Player Personnel at Tech in 2008-'09.
Now, Huffman will assume new duties after being promoted from his previous position as Chief of Staff.
