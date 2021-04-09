The No. 8 Red Raiders were defeated at home Friday night by the No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs 7-3. The loss marks three in a row for the Red Raiders, matching their longest losing streak of the season.
The Red Raiders were without junior and sophomore outfielders Dylan Neuse and Dru Baker in the contest.
“I would say it's day-to-day. I would say as soon as… we feel like they're 100%, they'll be in there. And right now they're definitely not 100%,” said Coach Tadlock on their injuries.
Sophomore RHP Micah Dallas started the game for Tech. This start was just his fourth of the season, and his first since early March.
“I trust the guys behind me no matter what, you know, it's obviously nice to have Baker and Neuse out there, but, you know, I trust you know everybody the same,” said Dallas on not having two thirds of his starting outfield available. “You know, we’re a tight knit group, and we kind of just lean on each other, so I had full confidence in them”.
Heading into the start, Dallas had a 1-1 record, 1.59 ERA, 1.015 WHIP and one save to go along with his 27 strikeouts on the year in 22.2 innings pitched, according to Baseball-reference.
He opposed the Horned Frogs’ LHP Russell Smith in the game. Smith had a 5-1 record and 2.25 ERA in 40.0 innings pitched on the season heading into Friday’s matchup.
The Horned Frogs wasted no time getting ahead.
An RBI-single from TCU’s Zach Humphreys gave the Horned Frogs the first lead of the game, before another second run scored on an RBI groundout to make it 2-0.
A two-run triple and two-run home run from Gray Rodgers and Phillip Sikes extended TCU’s lead to 6-0 in no time at all.
The six runs given up in the first inning were already the most Dallas had allowed in an outing all season, but he stayed in the game and was able to get the Red Raiders through the fourth inning without allowing any more damage.
Dallas’ final statline was six earned runs on six hits and four walks in 4.0 innings pitched. He struck out five batters as well along the way.
The Red Raiders would score their first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning, when sophomore Jace Jung smacked a solo-home run over the right-field wall. It represented Jung’s 12th long-ball of the year.
Tech would tack on another run in the inning after an error scored sophomore first baseman Cole Stilwell. They trailed 6-2 after four innings of play.
Sophomore LHP Mason Montgomery started the fifth inning for the Red Raiders in relief of Dallas. The appearance marked Montgomery’s first out of the bullpen on the season.
In the fifth inning, the Horned Frogs and Red Raiders traded runs.
TCU brought in a run on a sac-fly, and Tech matched it when Jung scored junior third baseman Parker Kelly on an RBI-single.
The score was 7-3 in favor of the Horned Frogs after five.
After 7.0 innings pitched, Russell Smith finally was pulled from the game. He gave up only two earned runs and struck out 12 batters in his start.
The Red Raiders got their leadoff men on in the bottom of the eighth and ninth innings, but failed to bring them home both times and they fell by a final of 7-3.
Montgomery pitched 5.0 innings in relief of Dallas, and allowed no earned runs while striking out seven along the way.
The loss puts Tech at 20-7 on the season, and 3-4 in the conference. TCU, on the other hand, improves to 21-7, and 7-0 in the conference.
The next game of the series will be played on Saturday.
That game will be streamed on ESPN+.
