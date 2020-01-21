The No. 18 Texas Tech men's basketball team took on Texas Christian at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs took the match, 65-54, to improve to 4-2 in Big 12 play while Tech drops to 3-3.
The Red Raiders took a 31-27 lead at half time thanks to junior guard Davide Moretti’s eight points along with freshman guards Jahmi’us Ramsey and freshman guard Terrence Shannon Jr combining for 14 points and 5-10 shooting.
After having high turnover first half’s in the last few games Tech committed just six turnovers in the first half against TCU and only nine in the second half.
The Horned Frogs trailed for most of the first half and a few minutes into the second half before going on a 13-2 fueled by senior guard Desmond Bane who had 27 points in the game and shot 10-15 from the field. Everything he shot seemed to go in in the second half, making it difficult for the Red Raiders to make a comeback.
Through the first 10 minutes of the 2nd half Tech had only three made field goals and were getting outrebounded 13-5. TCU’s sophomore center Kevin Samuel, who leads the Big 12 in double-double’s, recorded his ninth of the season after an offensive board and layup that went in right before the shot clock expired.
TCU was outhustling and outworking the Red Raiders on the offensive glass, a problem for Tech all season, getting 11 offensive boards while Tech only grabbed six.
TCU took lead with Desmond Bane jumper with 18:46 left in the game and the Horned Frogs did not look back.
Tech will continue play as they take on No. 15 Kentucky at 5 p.m. on Saturday in the United Supermarkets Arena.
