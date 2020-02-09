After a strong start to the season where he dominated non-conference opponents, Texas Tech men’s basketball TJ Holyfield’s play slowed a bit as he adjusted to the competition of Big 12 play. Despite the slow start, Holyfield has improved his play in his last four games.
Holyfield is a first-year Red Raider after starting his collegiate career at Stephen F. Austin. After playing at SFA for three seasons, Holyfield will finish his season at Tech.
In the last four games, Tech has gone 3-1, and Holyfield has played his best minutes of the season. He is averaging 13.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and four blocks in the last four games. He has played efficiently as well, shooting 57 percent from the field, 66 percent from the three-point line and 83 percent from the free throw line.
After the Red Raiders’ 69-61 win against Oklahoma, the Sooners’ head coach Lon Kruger praised Holyfield’s play and said he is a difference-maker.
“He’s really getting good. From the outside it appears he’s making a big difference in their ball club,” Kruger said. “He’s playing great, he knocked down a couple threes in the first half, which he did that in the last ball game too. So, he’s moving in a great direction. Big strong guy that made a lot of good plays.”
Coach Kruger has not been the only one to praise Holyfield. Tech head coach Chris Beard said Holyfield is one of the better players in the Big 12, and he is proud of his consistency.
“There’s a lot of players around college basketball that can have good games. When you start getting into the next neighborhood of player is when you can have consistency,” Beard said. “I thought Holyfield’s played really good. Against Kansas, he played with a lot of courage and got a lot of things done. I think Holyfield has proven that he’s not only a Big 12 player but one of the better guys in our league when he settles down and plays the way he can, really proud of him.”
Beard also said Holyfield has worked hard on his game and been one of the more coachable players on the team, and it is nice to see that work come together on the court.
“(Holyfield) puts in a lot of time and really works at his craft. It’s good to see him out there playing confident and all the different things he’s done on the court for us,” Beard said. “(Holyfield) knew the deal when he got here, and he accepts it every day. He takes hard coaching, he doesn’t make excuses, he just works on his craft and he’s everything that’s good about team basketball.”
Sophomore guard Kyler Edwards also noted how hard Holyfield works and is glad to see him be more confident with the more work he puts in.
Holyfield wears a shoulder brace on his left shoulder in most games because of a nagging injury he has. Beard said he is a warrior and loves the way Holyfield has been playing despite the adversity.
“(Holyfield’s) gone through some adversity this year. He was playing really well in the Bahamas on our foreign tour and got banged up a little bit. He might’ve been our best player in the early season in the non-conference games for a while,” Beard said. “He’s battled some things, he’s a no excuse guy, but I think it’s my job as his coach to defend him and tell the truth. The guy’s going through a lot with his body. He can’t practice all the time, but he does the best he can to prepare himself, and he’s playing like a warrior. He’s earned everyone’s respect in our locker room, playing through the adversity.”
Holyfield will look to continue his strong play as Tech still has No. 1 Baylor and No. 3 Kansas left on its schedule.
“I think you can’t deny the games that Holyfield has put together,” Beard said. “So proud of him and his consistency, he too has overcome some adversity with different things with his body, and I’m proud of his approach. I would say that even if he didn’t have an 18 (points) and eight (rebounds) game I just like the way he’s approaching the game right now, and the young guys are trying their best to be followers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.