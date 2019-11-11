Texas Tech men's basketball graduate transfer TJ Holyfield was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.
Two games into the season, Holyfield averaged 17.5 points, six rebounds and shot 78.9 percent from the field in the Red Raiders wins over Eastern Illinois and Bethune-Cookman, according to Tech Athletics.
Holyfield spent the last four years of his collegiate career at Stephen F. Austin, although last year was sidelined with an injury, according to Tech Athletics. His final game as a Lumberjack was against Tech in the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. Tech won that game 70-60 to advance to the Elite Eight.
In his last season with Stephen F Austin, the 2017-18 season, he averaged 12.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game, according to Tech Athletics.
Holyfield and the rest of the Red Raiders will continue their season at 7 p.m. Wednesday as Tech will take on Houston Baptist in Midland.
