Following the end of the Fall 2020 golf season, senior Kyle Hogan and sophomore Ludvig Aberg have been named to The Fred Haskins Award Watch List. The list is made up of 20 NCAA athletes from across the nation. The list also includes players from Oklahoma, Texas, SMU, Arizona State and Vanderbilt.
The Fred Haskins Award is an annual honor which recognizes the most valuable collegiate golfer in the United States, according to the award’s website. Notable winners of the prestigious award include: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickeslon, Matthew Wolff and Justin Thomas.
In the fall season, Hogan’s play was highlighted by his victory at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational, which earned him an exemption to play on the PGA Tour in the Houston Open. His running mate, Aberg, paved his path to The Fred Haskins Award Watch List through his No. 20 ranking in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
The entire top 20 of the watch list is as follows:
Ludvig Aberg (Texas Tech), John Augenstein (Vanderbilt), Jonathan Brightwell (Oklahoma), Parker Coody (Texas), Quade Cummins (Oklahoma), Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State), Alex Goff (Kentucky), Noah Goodwin (SMU), Ryan Grider (Baylor), Harry Hillier (Kansas), Kyle Hogan (Texas Tech), McClure Meissner (SMU), Dylan Menante (Pepperdine), William Moll (Vanderbilt), John Pak (Florida State), Julian Perico (Arkansas), Cameron Sisk (Arizona State), Davis Thompson (Georgia), Travis Vick (Texas) and Kevin Yu (Arizona State).
