Texas Tech’s Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt was one of 10 people named to the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee, which comes up with the 64 teams to make the NCAA Tournament at the end of the season.
“I am excited and honored to join the NCAA Baseball Committee,” Hocutt said, according to a Tech Athletics news release. “I look forward to working with such a renowned group of individuals in serving college baseball as it continues to flourish like never before.”
Of the 10 representatives on the committee, Hocutt is one of three members from a power-five school as Mississippi State’s Director of Athletics John Cohen and Oregon State’s Deputy Athletics Director Marianne Vydra were also selected.
Along with the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee, Hocutt is also a part of the USA Football Development Model Council, according to the release. The 2018 Under Armour Athletics Director of the Year was previously on the College Football Playoff selection committee, the NCAA Division I football recruiting subcommittee and was a Big 12 representative for the NCAA Division I leadership council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.