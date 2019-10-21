Senior Emily Hill just accomplished what only three other Red Raiders have ever done before. Hill recorded 1,000 career digs and 1,500 career kills in Tech’s match against Baylor.
With Hill reaching these milestones, she is the fourth Red Raider to enter the 1,000 club. Hill is also ranked second in program history for total kills, behind Tech legend Kelly Johnson, with 1,503.
Getting to 1,000 digs was a personal goal of Hill’s heading into the season, and she accomplished her goal on Saturday against the Bears.
“Personally, I’d like to get 1,000 digs and then just help the team in any way that I can,” Hill said at the start of the season.
Hill has been at the top of all types of offensive stats throughout her career and ranks high among current players in several categories. This season, Hill has maintained a spot in the top-10 in total kills among all collegiate players, according to NCAA stats. Currently, she ranks sixth in the category.
She is ranked third in the nation for total attacks (997) and attacks per set (12), according to NCAA stats. Hill has also averaged 4.37 kills per set which is ranked 22nd in the nation.
These rankings are nothing new to Hill or the Red Raiders as she is ranked high in career stats among active players as well. Her 1,503 kills place her in the top-15 among all active players, and her 4,300 plus attacks rank her in the top-5, according to NCAA stats.
Defensively, Hill is ranked in the top-125 of all players in total digs for her career and is in the top-15 of all outside hitters, according to NCAA stats. Hill has shown her versatility on the offensive and defensive side all year, recording 12 double-doubles this season. She has recorded 45 double-double’s in her career, 39 of them have been recorded since she’s been at Tech, according to Tech athletics stats.
Hill has played in over 440 sets in her volleyball career, placing her top-10 among all players in sets throughout a career.
Head coach Tony Graystone said he knows just how important Hill is to the team and how special her talent is.
“(Hill’s) the whole thing. It’s the defensive, it’s the ball control, it’s the block, it’s the serve, it’s the out of system play. She’s our security blanket, and we need her a lot,” Graystone said. “Emily (Hill) is a rhythmic hitter. She can adjust to anything, but if you give her the ball on the right tempo in the right location, she is awfully hard to stop.”
Hill will be looking to lead the Red Raiders to the NCAA tournament in her final year as a Red Raider. Continuing the regular season, Hill will join the rest of the team as Tech is set to play Oklahoma at 1 p.m. on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena.
