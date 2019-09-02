Following Texas Tech volleyball’s team 3-0 performance at the Sports Imports Classic in Columbus, Ohio this weekend, senior Emily Hill was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award after recording 66 kills and 38 digs in the tournament.
This award the first of Hill’s career, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Hill was the Most Valuable Player at the Sports Imports Classic. On top of her kills and digs, she posted a .384 hitting percentage and led the team with nine serving aces.
The senior recorded 20 kills in the first game, then followed that up with a career-high 29 kills in the second game, according to the release. Hill ended the tournament, putting up 17 kills against Lehigh to help the Red Raiders finish the weekend undefeated.
Hill also recorded two double-doubles in the tournament, picking up double-digit figures in both kills and digs, according to the release. Her nine serving aces have also gave the Red Raiders the most aces in the Big 12.
In a game against Ohio State that went to five sets, Hill recorded a career-high 29 kills as she also finished with a .407 hitting percentage against the Buckeyes.
The Red Raiders will be back in action on Sept. 6 as they travel to Evanston, Illinois for the NU Under Armour Tournament.
