Texas Tech volleyball senior Emily Hill earned College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District Second Team honors on Friday.
Hill has recorded double-digit kills in every match this season, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Hill leads the team with 427 kills and 4.31 kills per set and ranks second on the team with 274 digs while maintaining a 3.74 GPA. Hill is also one of four Red Raiders to record 1,000 career digs and kills.
"I am proud of Emily (Hill) and her commitment to being an outstanding student-athlete," Tech head coach Tony Graystone said, according to the release. "She continues to raise the bar and represent our program in everything she does, and this is one more piece to her legacy as a great Red Raider."
CoSIDA is a program that recognizes the nation’s best student-athletes for their performances on the court and in the classroom, according to the release.
