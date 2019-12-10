Texas Tech soccer’s sophomore defender Cassie Hiatt was called up to the United States Under-20 Women’s National Team on Monday. She was the only player from the Big 12 Conference to be called up to the team.
Hiatt was called up by national team head coach Mark Carr as the Nike International Friendlies approach Dec. 8-14 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The tournament will include the national teams from the United States, Brazil and France.
“This is such an amazing opportunity to represent the (United States) crest with the U-20s,” Hiatt said according to the release. “I’m excited to play against France and Brazil, but also to train with the country’s top players.”
This season, Hiatt was the only starter on the backline to return after three Red Raiders went pro after last season, according to the release. With a new backline playing with Hiatt, the Red Raiders recorded 10 shutouts and gave up just five goals to teams in the Big 12.
With Tech’s season ending in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Hiatt was named to the All-Big 12 and All-Midwest First Team, according to the release. Under a week after being selected to the first teams, she was then named to the All-American Third Team.
As she has played with the national team at younger levels, Hiatt was one of 34 call-ups for the U-20 National Team, according to the release. The United States split the call-ups into two squads as Hiatt made the USA-Red team, which will play France on Wednesday and Brazil on Friday. The games will be streamed on ussoccer.com for fans who want to support as both games will kick off at 2:30 p.m.
