Texas Tech track and field began their weekend stint at the Corky/Crofoot Classic with heptathlon events.
The senior tandem of Kaylee Hinton and Callie Jones stood out.
For Hinton, a wind-legal PR of 13.54 in the 100m hurdles.
She then scraped her PR in both 200m and high jump; then rounded out her day with a 11.16m shot put PR, according to Tech Athletics. She will begin her second day with 3,531 points.
For Jones, a victory in the shot put and a near-PR in high ump and 22m will leave her at 3,271 points headed into the second day of competition.
On the national scale, the Red Raiders impressed as well.
Werner Bouwer entered the country’s top-20 mark with a 70.39 throw in the javelin.
Tech also won gold in the hammer throw, with Red Raider graduate student Kayli Johnson notching a 55.24m throw on Friday.
With solid marks in day one of the meet, Tech will look to build on its momentum in day two with long distance, field and running events.
The 5000m event will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, followed by field events at 1 p.m. and finally, running events at 3:30 p.m.
