On Thursday, Texas Tech released a statement saying head football coach Matt Wells tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.
Wells will not be able to coach in-person at Tech’s final home game of the season against Kansas on Saturday if the conference confirms another positive test, according to the release, he will be in self isolation and coach remotely. Defensive coordinator Keith Patterson will assume head coaching duties in his absence.
The Red Raiders are slated to play Kansas Saturday at 11 a.m.
