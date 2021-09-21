Texas Tech shutout Eastern Washington 3-0 on Sunday to move to 7-1-1 this season. Tech's defense allowed one shot the whole match, but it was off target.
A big part of the defensive back line for the Red Raiders was junior defender Hannah Anderson.
Anderson was awarded Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors in recognition of her contributions to a Tech defense that limits shots for opposing teams consistently.
This is the second time Anderson has received Defensive Player of the Week honors. The last time was in October 2019. Anderson was also named to the 2019 Big 12 all-freshman team.
