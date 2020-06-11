Texas Tech softball announced on Thursday that senior outfielder Karli Hamilton earned CoSIDA Academic All-America Third-Team honors. Hamilton is the third Red Raider in program history to be named to this list.
The last time this award was given to a Tech softball player was in 2012, when Holly Gentsch earned similar honors back-to-back seasons.
Hamilton, a marketing major, has earned numerous academic awards throughout her illustrious Tech career, including Academic All-Big 12 First Team in her 2019 season and 2018 Academic All-Big 12 First Team the year prior.
On the field, the senior started all 26 games for Tech and was named Softball America Preseason No. 30 player in the country. Hamilton led the team with 13 walks and tied for second on the team with four doubles on the season.
Hamilton’s excellence in the classroom has been a staple in her decorated Tech career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.