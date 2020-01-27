Texas Tech softball's redshirt senior Karli Hamilton was named a member of Softball America's NCAA Preseason All-American Third Team on Monday.
Hamilton will return for her final season after a well-awarded junior year, according to the release. The center fielder was named the Player of the Week three times, as well as earning All-Big 12 and NFCA All-Region honors with an academic award in 2019. She is the fourth Red Raider in history with NFCA All-American honors.
She led the team in batting average with 58 runs, 78 hits and eight triples while starting in all 58 games, according to the release. Hamilton became the first Big 12 Player to record eight triples in a single season since 2010. At the end of the NCAA tournament, she finished the season tied for 14th in the nation.
The Red Raiders' season will commence on Feb. 7 at the Big Easy Classic in New Orleans against Houston Baptist University.
