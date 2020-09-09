When Texas Tech takes on Houston Baptist on Saturday, it will mark 288 days since the Red Raiders have taken the field and 294 since they last played at home. Now, Tech will return to Jones AT&T Stadium to begin the 2020 season.
In line with all of the irregularities during the offseason for the Red Raiders, there also are some new implementations for fans. Here is a game day guide with everything you need to know:
Tickets
Prior to the season, Tech implemented a mobile ticketing system to make ticket pickup quicker, more effective and to promote social distancing. For fans that purchased tickets in advance and requested they be picked up in-person, Tech will have a Will Call on Saturday that will open three hours prior to kickoff and close at halftime. The main ticket office also will open three hours prior and will close during the third quarter.
There are multiple pickup locations for in-person requested tickets: The main athletics ticket office on the East Side of the stadium or at the ticket booths near Gate 1 and Gate 3, according to Tech Athletics. To promote social distancing, the main ticket office will only allow three people in the lobby at a time, and masks will be required for pickup.
Seasons tickets are to be picked up at the main ticket office.
Although, tickets were sold in advance and online, tickets still can be purchased on game day, unless sold out, at Gate 1, Gate 3 and the main athletics ticket office until halftime, according to Tech Athletics.
All tickets will be electronically scanned for entry in order to verify authenticity, according to Tech Athletics. For all ticket related issues, visit one of the aforementioned ticket office locations around the stadium. For ticket pickup, a valid photo ID will be required.
The ticket pickup location for Tech player-guests is located at Gate 4A at the northeast corner of the stadium, according to Tech Athletics. Visiting team pickup is at Gate 3A in the northwest corner. These locations will open one-and-a-half hours prior to kickoff.
Parking
General parking will be available on game day for $55 per car, according to Tech Athletics. The only parking available for purchase on game day is located at The Raider Park garage, which is located just north of the stadium. Payment at Raider Park is card only. Tech has encouraged the purchase of parking passes prior to game day, and that can be done by calling the Tech Ticket Office or by online purchase.
Free public parking, however, will be available on the main campus of Tech in the lots south and west of the Administration building, according to Tech Athletics. They will be marked on game day for ease of access. Residence hall parking is only for students with valid Tech parking permits, they are labeled “Z” and parking there without a valid permit could lead to a citation and/or towing.
ADA parking is located north of the Tech Health Sciences Center in the lots between 4th and 5th Street, according to Tech Athletics. A valid ADA placard or hang tag is required, and a $5 charge is given to all. There will be a shuttle provided that will run from the stadium to the ADA parking lot. It will drop off and pick up at Gate 3.
RVs, buses and vehicles with trailers still are permitted at the games. However, tailgating is not permitted in order to promote social distancing and decrease large gatherings, according to Tech Athletics.
RVs and buses are prohibited from parking in the designated automobile parking locations. Tech has designated the lots north of the John Walker Soccer Complex (Tech Parkway and 10th Street) for RVs, buses and vehicles with trailers.
For vehicles with trailers, passes must be purchased for both the vehicle and the trailer, and the trailer must be able to fit inside of an individual parking spot.
For more information about RV, bus and vehicle with trailer parking, contact the Red Raider Club at 806-742-1196. For parking maps and information, visit texastech.com
There will be a Citibus shuttle service that starts three hours prior to kickoff and lasts until one hour after the game has concluded, according to Tech Athletics. It costs $5 per person, cash only, and will pick up at the lot north of the John Walker Soccer Complex. Drop-off will be on the north side of the stadium by Gates 3 and 4.
Arrival
Tech has asked that all fans maintain social distancing while entering and being within the stadium. There will be lines and ground signs to stand on or by to promote social distancing as well, according to Tech Athletics. Entry instructions will be on your ticket, and stadium seating is in line with distancing protocol.
In conjunction with both Tech and City of Lubbock policy, face coverings will be required for all fans and staff ages 10 and above that completely covers both the mouth and face.
For Club/Suite and student ticket holders, the gates will open two hours prior to game time. All other gates will open an hour and a half before kickoff, according to Tech Athletics. There will be no re-entry allowed at the stadium.
Tech will be following its typical clear bag policy for the upcoming season. Clear bags must not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”, per Tech Athletics. Guests may bring a clear plastic freezer bag, but it must not exceed one-gallon. Small clutch bags will be permitted alongside a clear plastic bag, but it should not exceed 4.5” x 6.5”. Certain items will be exempt for medical needs upon inspection.
No other bags will be permitted, and all bags are subject to search.
No outside food or beverages are allowed into the stadium. However, a single, unopened 20 oz. or less bottle of water may be brought in. Containers, coolers, bottles, glasses and other beverage containers are prohibited in accordance with Tech policy. Upon entry, there will be express lanes at all gates for fans without inspectable items.
Concessions
Tech has implemented new concession policies to promote social distancing and a clean environment. There is a mobile ordering option via texastech.ordernext.com, which will have eight mobile ordering pickup locations around the stadium, according to Tech Athletics. There will be four locations on the west side concourse and four on the east side concourse.
Each pickup location has its own respective menu, and the menu can be found at texastech.ordernext.com.
Emergency Situations
In case of lost children, contact a police officer or Event Staff. Lost children will be taken to the stadium security offices which reside on the west and east sides of the stadium.
The lost and found will be at the TTPD Stadium Security Office, according to Tech Athletics. All articles found within the stadium, if turned over, will be taken there. Post game, they will be taken to the TTPD offices located at 2901 Fourth St.
Tech has put in place heat-management stations. These will be located at Gate 3 and Gate 6, according to Tech Athletics. These stations will provide water refills and cold towels. There will also be First Aid stations on game day located on the west and east side concourse.
The Red Raiders will begin their season at home against Houston Baptist on at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
