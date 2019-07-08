Texas Tech’s seniors Norman Grimes Jr. and Justin Hall represented Team USA at the NACAC Championships in the U-23 division in Queretaro, Mexico on Friday.
Grimes participated in the 400m hurdles in his first meet since the NCAA National Championship where he finished second, helping Tech win its first men’s national title, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
The Amarillo, Texas native started the day with a 51.79 to to advance to earn a bid in the final, according to Tech Athletics. Grimes then ran a 50.07 in the final on the same day, earning a silver medal while representing Team USA.
“Norman (Grimes) did a good job today handling a different type of racing format with two rounds in one day,” Tech’s assistant coach Zach Glavash said, according to the release. “He fought to the line. Any time you get to represent the USA and bring home hardware is a great day.”
The NACAC Championship meet was the first of Hall’s career where he represented the United States in the long jump, according to the release. Hall did not advance to the final after a jump of 24’-3” (7.39m).
“Justin (Hall) had a rough time finding his rhythm,” Tech’s associate head coach James Thomas said, according to the release. “However, I think he is now even more motivated heading into final prep for the USATF Championships. International experience in our sport is invaluable.”
Although Hall did not advance in the long jump, he stepped in as an alternate on Team USA’s 4x1 team, according to Tech Athletics. Hall and the relay team ran a 40.03 for a first-place finish for the gold medal.
Hall and Grimes will travel to Des Moines, Iowa for the USATF Championships from July 25-27. The Red Raiders will compete for a spot on Team USA’s roster for the World Championships and Europe vs. USA Match. Both of the events will take place in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.