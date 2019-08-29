Texas Tech looks to build off last year's success with the addition of junior transfer, Maddie Westmoreland.
In her two years at Indiana, Westmoreland hit 18 home runs, adding power to their lineup, according to sports-reference.com.
With the catcher preparing to play her first season in the Big 12, head coach Adrian Gregory said he is excited to add Westmoreland to the roster, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
“We are so fired up to add Maddie to our program," Gregory said, according to Tech Athletics. "The first time I talked to her I knew she would fit right in. She has such a vibrant personality and a sheer will to be great. Her experience in the box and power potency will add explosiveness to our lineup while her catching ability will give us added depth. We're very excited to get her on campus and hit the ground running."
Westmoreland is a two-time All-Big Ten first-team player and in 2018 was also named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team, according to release.
The catcher started in all 50 games last season while posting a .391 batting average and hit six of her eight career home runs in Big Ten play, according to the release. Westmoreland’s started all but two games in her freshman season as she hit 10 home runs and recorded 52 RBI, according to the release.
Westmoreland also excelled in the classroom, according to the release. She was a member of the Nation Honor Society, the Spanish Honor Society, and was the President of the Society of Female Scholars.
