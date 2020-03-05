Texas Tech volleyball head coach Tony Graystone completed his coaching staff on Thursday with the hiring of Andy Rynd and Kendall Bosse.
Rynd is coming from Ohio University and will be the team’s video coordinator, a new position on the coaching staff, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Rynd served as a graduate manager the last two seasons for Ohio’s volleyball program. He spent two seasons at Arkansas as a volunteer assistant coach before that and was a volunteer assistant coach for Bowling Green the year prior to that.
Bosse played volleyball at Abilene Christian University and will now be the Red Raiders’ volunteer assistant. She received Southland Conference First Team All-Conference honors in 2018, as well as Southland Conference First Team All-Academic honors, according to the release. Bosse spent the last volleyball season playing professional volleyball in Sweden before joining the Red Raiders' staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.