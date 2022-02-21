Texas Tech women’s basketball team, senior guard Vivian Gray was named Big 12 Player of the Week for the first time this season, according to Big 12 Sports.
The decorated All-American averaged 29.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.5 steals in the Lady Raiders’ two matchups last week, according to Texas Tech Athletics. In the 97-87 victory against No. 15 Oklahoma, Gray tallied 35, pushing her past 2,000 Division-I career points and giving the Lady Raiders their third top-25 win of the season.
In the game against Kansas on Saturday afternoon, Gray scored 20+ points for the fifth consecutive game and 11th time this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Throughout the two games, Gray held a field goal percentage of 40.8 percent, while also shooting 57.1 percent from behind the arch, according to Tech Athletics. Gray is the only D-I player to average 20 points, two assists, two steals and one block this season, gaining her the honor of Her Hoop Stats’ Stat of the Week.
Gray will play with the Lady Raiders and host the West Virginia Mountaineers on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
