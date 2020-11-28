The Lady Raiders defeated Houston Baptist 68-51 on Saturday fueled by sound defense on all levels.
Senior forward Vivian Gray led all scorers with 24 points on the game.
Lineup Updates
The Lady Raiders were without a full roster against Houston Baptist; both Jo’Nah Johnson and Jada Walton are out for the season with injuries. The Lady Raiders were also without freshman center Khadija Faye, as she is participating in international competition.
The Lady Raiders’ starting five for the second consecutive game was junior guard Chrislyn Carr, sophomore forward Alexis Tucker, senior forward Vivian Gray, junior forward Bryn Gerlich and senior guard Lexi Gordon.
Game Summary
Both teams began the game as spitting images of each other. The Lady Raiders and Houston Baptist both came out of the gates struggling on offense; halfway through the first quarter, Tech was 2 for 10 and the Huskies were 1 of 8.
Tucker came out of the gates hot with three field goals, being responsible for all but one of Tech’s points early. Gray also tacked on a three pointer to spur a 7-0 Tech run to get them a 12-11 lead in the first quarter.
The game was a defensive gauntlet. No shot on either end went uncontested and both teams were forcing turnovers.
At the end of the first frame, Tech led 20-15.
Naje Murray gave Tech a spark in the second quarter with her first three pointer as a Lady Raider; the shot also opened up the biggest lead for Tech to that point with a five-point advantage.
The Lady Raiders remained on a roll and pushed toward a 6-0 run. On the other end, they put Houston Baptist in a four-minute scoring drought.
Idoko broke the streak for Houston Baptist, but it was immediately responded to by a layup from Gray and a three pointer from Carr.
As the game went on, Tech started gaining their rhythm on the offensive end.
The gain of traction can be accredited to Tech playing their own game. When the buzzer sounded, the Lady Raiders fed into Houston Baptist’s up-tempo type game which took them out of their comfort level; in the second quarter they looked more comfortable and composed, leading to a more efficient offense.
As well as the offense was starting to play for Tech, it was the defense that really began giving them separation. Gerlich had a pair of blocks and was controlling the paint early on help-side rotations.
At halftime, the gap was reflected as Tech went to the locker room with a 32-18 lead backed by their stout defense. The Lady Raiders held the Huskies to 14 percent shooting in the second quarter and a tad higher, 21 percent on the half.
The Huskies came out of the half resurged, shooting 3-3 out of the gates to climb back within contention of Tech.
The momentum continued to swing in favor of the Huskies, as they played with high energy and effort.
Freshman forward Khyla Wade-Warren ended the Husky run with a mid-range jumpshot, immediately followed by a steal and score by Carr.
The Lady Raiders continued their run to jolt their lead 51-33 nearing the end of the quarter.
Gordon, who had a rough game from the field, caught a rhythm on an inside layup to begin fourth quarter scoring for the Lady Raiders.
However, Houston Baptist would not go away. They remained scrappy on defense and got tough buckets on the offensive end.
The Huskies halfway through the fourth quarter actually had more field goals made than Tech, but the Lady Raiders garnered 23 made free throws to the same point.
Timia Jefferson was the lifeling of the Husky offense down the stretch, as her and Tech’s Gray traded baskets for the game-high scoring total.
For the brunt of the fourth quarter, both were interlocked at 24 points apiece.
On the defensive end, the Lady Raiders forced another Houston Baptist scoring drought for three minutes; they also forced four turnovers in five minutes of play.
Tech’s defense stayed strong and won in regulation.
Key Takeaways:
Despite the clear offensive ability of the Lady Raiders, it was their defense that buckled down and won them the game against Houston Baptist. Tech forced the Huskies into numerous scoring droughts, including a 4:27 drought to end the game.
Tech did not have the best game from the field, but shot 88 percent from the free throw line to give them an edge. Led by a perfect, 13-13 free throw shooting clinic by Gray, Tech made 23 free throws on the afternoon.
This is the Lady Raiders’ second win in the Gerlich era.
Up Next
The Lady Raiders will turn their attention to the 7 p.m. matchup against Vanderbilt on Dec. 2, Tech’s first road game of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.