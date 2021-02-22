Lady Raider senior forward Vivian Gray has been named Big 12 Player of the Week following a standout performance against Kansas.
The overtime victory over the Lady Jayhawks saw Gray score a career-high 38 points, according to Tech Athletics. She also registered 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.
Gray also finished in an efficient manner, missing only seven shots all night long. Her outburst ranks among one of the top scoring performances in the conference all season.
This award will mount on Gray's previous two Big 12 Player of the Week honors.
