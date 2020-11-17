On Tuesday, senior guard Vivian Gray was added to the Naismith Trophy Watchlist. Gray is one of 50 players in the country to be given the honor.
The 2021 Women’s Jersey Mike’s Naismith Player of the Year Trophy is given annually to the women’s player of the year.
The Big 12 conference had eight other players represented on the list, according to Tech Athletics.
Gray’s preseason honors have also included Preseason All-Big 12 team and a spot on the Cheryl Miller Award Watch List.
Now, following her transfer from Oklahoma State to Texas Tech, she has the chance to compete for another national honor after a standout season in Stillwater.
Last season, as a Cowgirl, Gray was second in the conference in scoring with 19.3 points per game, according to Big 12 statistics. Her performances earned her a First Team All-Big 12 selection among numerous other awards.
As for the current Naismith award, the 50-player list will be cut down to the midseason 30 team in early February, according to the Naismith Trophy website, then on March 2, 2021, 10 players will remain as national semifinalists. Then, on March, 19, 2021, four finalists will be selected, and finally, on April 3, 2021, the winner of the award will be crowned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.