The Lady Raiders welcomed Oklahoma State to United Supermarkets Arena Saturday afternoon.
Despite a high-scoring start, the Lady Raiders were outscored in the second frame and ultimately lost 81-66 to a red-hot Cowgirl squad.
Tech’s offensive disparities were evident against Oklahoma State, but Gordon stepped up for Tech and tried to will her team back into contention.
She had a game-high five three pointers made, and finished with a team-high 21 points on the afternoon. However, her typical partner in crime, Gray, was relatively quiet against her former team.
Gray finished with 11 points; her season average is above 20, according to Big 12 Stats.
On the defensive end, the Lady Raiders struggled to stop the dominant inside presence of Oklahoma State’s top post-player, Natasha Mack.
Mack finished the game with 25 points to lead all scorers, she also had 11 rebounds, four of which were offensive.
Throughout the game, Tech kept up with Oklahoma State in three out of four quarters, with the point differential in the first, third and fourth quarters never eclipsing two.
However, the second quarter was the difference for Tech, as they allowed Oklahoma State to score 19 points while only dishing out 10 of their own.
Despite the loss, Tech had glimmers of potential during the game. Their effort was standout, grabbing 14 offensive rebounds, with five separate players trickled throughout the same individual category.
They also found the open player often, a point head coach Krista Gerlich had emphasized earlier in the season. The Lady Raiders had 17 assists on 25 made shots against Oklahoma State.
But their passing and ball control also emerged as a problem, as Tech had 15 turnovers against the active Oklahoma State defense. This was only one half of the problem, though, as Tech allowed the Cowgirls to take advantage, and finish with 17 points off turnovers.
Even though the game was relatively close in the early stages, it was an uphill battle for Tech whose largest lead came at the halfway point of the first quarter.
Saturday’s loss against Oklahoma State pushes the Lady Raiders to 9-12 overall and 4-11 in conference play.
They will now regroup and move forward against Oklahoma at 7 p.m., Feb. 17.
