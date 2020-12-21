The Lady Raiders hosted Southern for their second game in a row at United Supermarkets Arena.
The game prior, Tech made a 16-point comeback and routed TCU.
The comeback happened with great help from Tech senior guard Lexi Gordon, who finished with a season-high 24 points.
Heading into the game, Tech had a 4-2 record; on the other side, Southern had yet to win a game with an 0-5 record.
Out of the gates, the Jaguars looked to speed up Tech with a full-court press, but the Lady Raiders were ready for it all.
A hot start from junior guard Naje Murray and Gordon propelled Tech to an 8-2 lead early, one which they would not look back from.
Despite a close-knit first quarter, Tech really took flight in the second frame.
On offense, Tech pushed on a 17-2 run while holding Southern scoreless for the following three minutes. They were scrambling on defense, forcing four turnovers in the same time span.
Like in the early stages of the year for Tech, which they have grown on, their communication and rotations were really hurting the Jaguars, whose ball movement was not fast enough to outpace Tech’s rotations.
Also, the Gerlich-led Lady Raiders were showing slow closeouts, daring Southern to shoot the three ball.
The two sides played completely opposite types of basketball. For Tech, a slow-paced game, for Southern, an extremely fast playstyle.
The matchup went in favor of Tech, who, remained disciplined and did not feed into Southern’s speed.
Tech was scoring in bunches, but their efficiency matched. At half, the Lady Raiders were shooting above 55 percent from the field and free-throw line.
Led by Gordon’s 15 points, senior forward Vivian Gray’s nine points and Murray’s eight points, Tech led by 20 points after two frames of play.
Southern came out of the break with another increase in pressure. The Lady Raiders had six turnovers in three minutes.
After a short timeout, Tech quickly realized ball reversals were the key to breaking the Southern press. After 5 points by Gray as a result, the Lady Raiders re-opened an 18-point margin.
As the steady scorer for Tech all night long, Gordon opened up a season-high in points for a second game in a row with 25 points as the third quarter winded down. Her 25 points was a game high on either side.
Gray trailed her with 22 points on the afternoon.
“It’s always nice to see the ball go through the basket,” Gordon said. “We needed to assert ourself early, so that’s what we were trying to do.
“We found the open person which led to easier shots.” said Gray.
Despite the victory, Tech struggled taking care of the basketball against Southern. In fact, they had a season-high 22 turnovers.
“Not happy with the 22 turnovers at all, especially with how we’ve been managing the basketball.” said Lady Raider head coach Krista Gerlich.
Without their primary ball handler throughout the season, Tech will look to find ways to improve limiting turnovers and getting into half court sets.
For now, however, they will turn their focus to Incarnate Word, a game that will be the last of their homestand at 1 p.m. on Dec. 29.
