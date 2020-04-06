Following the conclusion of the Texas Tech women’s basketball team’s 2019-20 season, Sydney Goodson announced that she will transfer to Kansas State for her senior season on Monday.
Goodson’s junior season did not go as planned after missing the end of the season due to an injury. As her season was cut short, the rest of the NCAA teams’ seasons were cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak, leading to the cancelation of a postseason.
Despite her season-ending injury, Goodson appeared in 24 games last season, starting in 21 of those games. The junior averaged 7.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game last season, helping the Lady Raiders post an 18-11 overall record. With the 18-win season, Goodson helped Marlene Stollings become the first Lady Raider head coach to win 18 wins in one of her first two seasons since Tech legend Marsha Sharp did so 37 years ago.
Goodson proved to be a vital part of Tech’s team after averaging 36.2 minutes per game, the third-most in the Big 12 in 2018-19. In her sophomore season, Goodson averaged 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game. This marked Goodson’s first season on the court for Tech after transferring from Arizona State and sitting the 2017-18 season out due to NCAA transfer rules.
Looking to make the most out of her final season of collegiate basketball, Goodson will remain in the Big 12 Conference as she will play for Kansas State, making it her third school to play for. Last season, the Lady Wildcats won two less total games than the Lady Raiders but ranked two slots higher than Tech with a 10-8 conference record.
The Lady Wildcats swept the Lady Raiders last season with a four-point win in Lubbock on Jan. 11 and a 14-point win in Manhattan on Feb. 5. Goodson played in both of those games.
In the first matchup of the season between Tech and Kansas State, Goodson put up four points, eight rebounds and an assist in 25 minutes of play. Looking to bounce back from going 0-4 from beyond the arc in her first game against Kansas State, Goodson’s struggles continued in the second game. After only taking one shot the entire game, Goodson recorded two points with a pair of free throws, adding to her team-leading seven rebounds.
As the 2020-21 season schedule has not yet been announced, Goodson will see the Lady Raiders two times next season as both Tech and Kansas State reside in the same conference. One game will be played in Manhattan and the other will have Goodson return to Lubbock to face her former teammates.
