With the Texas Tech women’s basketball season approaching, junior guard Sydney Goodson is one of three returning players for the Lady Raiders.
As a child, Goodson said she played soccer but made the switch to basketball in middle school and did not look back.
“I kind of found basketball in middle school and I was like, ‘Oh, this is kind of fun,’ and I liked the idea of the harder you work, the better you got instead of more of a skills thing,” Goodson said. “I played it, fell in love with it and I was like, ‘This is it. This is what I want to do.’”
After leading Liberty Christian High School to back-to-back state championships, averaging 17.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.9 steals per game, Goodson continued her academic and athletic career at Arizona State, according to Tech Athletics.
Goodson’s freshman season with Arizona State came after the Sun Devils finished their 2015-16 season ranking No. 11 in the Associated Press’ top-25.
“I went out to Arizona State, you know, they were top-25, and I was excited about the program,” Goodson said. “I got out there, and it was far from home. My parents couldn’t really come to anything, so I didn’t really fit well with the team culturally, and it just wasn’t a good place for me.”
Because Goodson said she felt like she did not fit in at Arizona State, she transferred to Tech in 2017 and was redshirted in 2017-18 due to NCAA transfer rules, according to Tech Athletics.
Goodson said she has always loved the Big 12 Conference and being in Texas, as the Argyle native’s parents could watch more of her games. With her parents being able to make more games, Goodson said her dad travels to every game, whether it is in Lubbock, Iowa or West Virginia.
Last season, Goodson played in all 31 games, starting in 26, according to Tech Athletics. She finished her sophomore season averaging 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game. She also shot 38.9 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from behind the arc. She also reached double digits scoring 18 times with two double-doubles last season while also ranking third in minutes played in the Big 12.
“I think our strength and conditioning has been really huge for (helping Goodson stay on the court longer). Coach Ralph (Petrella) has helped us a lot to make sure we are in condition, so I can keep up with the pace,” Goodson said. “Also, in the weight room, we do a lot of injury prevention stuff, ACL prevention stuff to keep me healthy. I think that’s huge. I think recovery is huge. We typically get massaged once a week, ice tube all the time, making sure if anything’s achy or pain, you get it taken care of in the training room.”
With the 2019-20 season near, Goodson said she is excited to play with this season’s team.
“I’ve seen more consistency. Everybody shows up every single day and wants to be here and works really hard consistently, and I think that’s a huge difference,” Goodson said. “I think that is going to be huge this year. I think work ethic separates you, and I think that we have that edge this year. I’m excited about that. I mean, we still have a lot of progress to make before the season starts, obviously, but I’m excited about where we’re going.”
Along with the team’s work ethic and consistency, Goodson said the team’s chemistry has improved since last season despite having a team with a lot of new players. Everyone on the team is best friends, she said, and they love to be around each other.
Goodson said senior forward Brittany Brewer has been an incredible leader as she has stepped up as a leader, getting everyone excited and locked in at practice. Along with Brewer, she said she has tried to help take some of the newcomers under her wing.
“I think one thing for me, last year, I was a newcomer and last year I was just seeing coach Marlene (Stollings) and everything, so understanding what I struggled with and how I learned how to improve and get better and how to take coaching and what they expect,” Goodson said. “I think it’s helped me a lot because I know their expectations, and I know what they expect from the newcomers and from me.”
Goodson said after playing under Stollings for a year, it is easier for her to explain the coaching in a different way to the newcomers. Goodson also gives the new players tips while she encourages them, as she tries to be the teammate she wished she had last season.
With a fairly new team, Goodson said her favorite thing about the group of players is that no one is selfish.
“I love the style of play. I love how we play together,” Goodson said. “We pass the ball really well, and we share the ball. We don’t have any selfish players. I think all of us have bought into the ‘We over me.’ So I think that’s really fun to play with, and coach Marlene (Stollings) is really fun to play under because of her quick pace.”
The Lady Raiders will start their season on Nov. 14 against Sam Houston State at United Supermarkets Arena, according to Tech Athletics. With a little over a week until the season begins, Goodson said one goal for her is for Tech to make it to the NCAA Tournament in March and rank in the top half of the conference.
Individually, Goodson said she wants to record a higher shooting percentage than she did last season. Another goal this season is to become a better rebounder and become a more consistent player as a whole, she said.
“I want to be more than a shooter, I want to be more versatile,” Goodson said.
With her goals set, Goodson has gone to the gym to practice as much as she can as well as working with graduate assistants to expand her game in the offseason, she said.
Aside from her performance on the court, Goodson was named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team for her work in the classroom, according to Tech Athletics. She mentioned that her grades are very important to her and once she got a planner, she was able to manage her time to plan to make sure she stayed on top of her assignments for class.
“I’ve always kind of thought that if you’re going to be excellent on the court, that should carry over in all areas of your life,” Goodson said. “So, if I’m going to be excellent on the court, I want to be excellent in class, I want to be excellent in my social life or whatever it is. I take that very seriously, keeping that bar set high.”
