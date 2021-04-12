Selection Sunday watch party at 4ore Golf

Vladislav Goldin, a freshman from Nalchick, Russia exits the bus first, leading the team into 4ore for the watch party.

 Jake Van Horn

Texas Tech freshman center Vladislav Goldin and junior guard Jamarius Burton entered the transfer portal on Monday. 

Burton played in 23 games last season for Tech, according to Tech Athletics, averaging 4.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. For Goldin, 1.9 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in just 10 appearances, he only averaged 4.7 minutes. 

The Red Raiders now have six players on their roster in freshman Tyreek Smith, senior Marcus Santos-Silva, sophomore Clarence Nadolny, junior Avery Benson, freshman Chibuzo Agbo and sophomore Kevin McCullar. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.