Texas Tech freshman center Vladislav Goldin and junior guard Jamarius Burton entered the transfer portal on Monday.
Burton played in 23 games last season for Tech, according to Tech Athletics, averaging 4.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. For Goldin, 1.9 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in just 10 appearances, he only averaged 4.7 minutes.
The Red Raiders now have six players on their roster in freshman Tyreek Smith, senior Marcus Santos-Silva, sophomore Clarence Nadolny, junior Avery Benson, freshman Chibuzo Agbo and sophomore Kevin McCullar.
