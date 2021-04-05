Texas Tech women's basketball added four to its program in redshirt junior Bre’Amber Scott, senior Lexy Hightower, senior Taylah Thomas and freshman Rhyle McKinney.
Scott hails from Little Rock, Arkansas, as a 5-foot-11 guard.
Her junior season was spent at Little Rock, according to Tech Athletics, scoring double digits in all but two games, and also scoring over 20 in four.
Her biggest game came against Vanderbilt, when she exploded for 28 points and six rebounds in December.
The Lady Raiders also gained another back-court weapon in 5-foot-8 guard Lexy Hightower, who is coming to Lubbock from West Texas A&M, earning All-America honors each year while scoring 1,642 points on her career there.
Her resume is decorated, winning two-time Lone Star Conference Player of the Year awards two times.
Her 2019-'20 season, however, was shortened due to a season-ending injury.
She came back, however, and averaged 17.3 points, 3.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game, for the Lady Buffs, according to Tech Athletics.
Rhyle McKinney will also add to a new Lady Raider attack, transferring in from SMU, who canceled its season, according to Tech Athletics. She played six games before the call, and averaged eighth points, including back-to-back 13-point outings as a freshman against Oklahoma State and Arkansas.
McKinney was a standout high school athlete, named the Texas Class 1A-4A Player of the Year while averaging 23.9 points, according to Tech Athletics. She won three state championships.
With the strong additions on the guard front, Gerlich also added to their front court with Taylah Thomas, a 6-foot-1 forward from Arkansas.
A steady member of their program, Thomas is transferring away from Arkansas after a four-year career, according to Tech Athletics.
As a senior, she averaged 4.2 points and 6.0 rebounds.
But her durability is one of her most impactful assets.
Thomas played in all 28 games her senior year, and started all 32 games her junior year, according to Tech Athletics.
After five players entered the transfer portal to depart from the Lady Raiders' program, they have began to move forward with new additions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.