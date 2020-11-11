On Wednesday, Krista Gerlich announced the signings of three student-athletes to National Letters of Intent. Next year, the Lady Raiders will welcome Chantae Embry, Saga Ukkonen and Lana Wenger to the program.
To begin the trio of recruits stands 6-foot-1 Chantae Embry from Norman High School in Norman, Oklahoma. The forward, according to ESPN, is a four-star talent with a 91 scouts’ grade. She also lands as the No. 14 forward in the country.
During her junior year, Embry averaged 16.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, according to Tech Athletics. She helped lead the Tigers to a 24-1 record and an astonishing conference, district, regional and area championship, respectively.
The current senior garnered Suddenlink First Team All-State honors by MaxPreps in 2020 and USA Today Second-Team Oklahoma in 2018.
The Lady Raiders will have a versatile, three-level scoring threat come 2021.
Next, Saga Ukkonen from Helsinki, Finland will join the Lady Raider basketball program from Mäkelänrinne High School. The 5-foot-9 point guard could be the next floor general for Tech after the departure of Big 12 Freshman of the Year Chrislyn Carr.
Ukkonen played three seasons with the FBA Märsky club team in Helsinki, according to Tech Athletics. Last season, she averaged 8.8 points, 1.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds. However, the two-way guard showed her defensive prowess with 1.2 steals per game as well.
The Finnish guard has a history of championship and high caliber runs on big stages. On the 2016-2017 season, Ukkonen helped lead her team to a U-19 Finnish Championship, according to Tech Athletics. In the past two years, her team has finished as runners up twice. She also has history in international competition, helping her team to a pair of WU-18 Nordic Championships in 2018 and 2019.
The true point guard will travel to Lubbock with sights of continuing her basketball career on the Big 12 stage.
The third recruit could potentially be the next center for the Lady Raiders; however, her presence does not end within the paint.
According to numerous recruiting outlets, 6-foot-4 Lana Wenger out of Futures Academy can stretch the floor efficiently.
As a sophomore, she averaged 13.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.6 steals per game, according to Tech Athletics. The same year, she was named MVP of the West Coast Jamboree and the Most Outstanding Offensive Player in the same tournament.
As her stats might suggest, Wenger gets it done on both ends of the court, and her adaptation to the modern way of basketball could only serve to further the Lady Raiders pace and space system.
This recruiting class is the first of many for Tech head women’s basketball coach Krista Gerlich, and the talent from all three signees is reflective of the work load of Gerlich and her staff already.
“We needed kids who are some hard workers and coachable. All of that goes with trying to build a culture,” associate head women’s basketball coach J.C. Carter said. “I definitely think they’ll all be really good fits for us.”
